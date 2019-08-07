× Edmond Police search for suspect following shooting

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond Police are investigating after a man was found wandering an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

First responders were called to the University Village Apartments just north of UCO around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they had several calls about a man walking around the apartment complex parking lot who had been shot.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect is in a grey Ford Taurus.

The victim is alert and speaking with authorities.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.