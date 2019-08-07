EMSA: Six patients rushed to local hospitals for heat-related illnesses

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA has issued its fourth Heat Alert of the summer on Wednesday as temperatures spiked to the hottest of the season.

In the last 24 hours, EMSA has responded to 8 heat-related 911 emergency calls. Six of those patients were so sick that they had to be taken to local hospitals.

EMSA issues a Heat Alert when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency. The Heat Alert is canceled when temperatures decrease substantially or fewer heat-related calls are received.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA warns that no pets or children should be left in cars, even when the heat alert isn’t in effect. Temperatures can escalate quickly inside a vehicle.