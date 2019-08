× Firefighters battle blaze at Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Midwest City Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. near NE 10th and Midwest Blvd.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Fire officials will determine what started the blaze.

NE 10th St. in the area is closed while crews clean up the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.