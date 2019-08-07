× Former correctional officers charged with meth distribution

CANUTE, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple working as prison guards has been charged with distributing methamphetamine.

The investigation began when staff members confiscated a cell phone from an inmate at the North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre on May 27.

While looking through the phone, investigators determined that the inmate was contacting another inmate and 36-year-old Micah Lynne Wascher. The phone led investigators to believe that Wascher was giving the inmates, who are alleged members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, money on Green Dot prepaid cards.

According to the affidavit, Department of Corrections officers obtained a search warrant and searched Wascher’s home in Canute. While at the home, officials found 72 grams of a white, crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested Wascher and 42-year-old Travis Eugene Wascher. They were both charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

“Oklahomans expect prison officials to enforce our laws, not to use their positions to introduce contraband such as drugs and cell phones,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Downing. “I am pleased to work with state corrections officials to ensure Oklahoma’s prisons are free of this sort of corruption.”

The defendants are married and, at the time, were both correctional officers for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections at the North Fork Correctional Facility in Sayre.

Officials say they were hired by the department in June of 2017 and fired in June of 2019.