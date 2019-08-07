‘He loves the kids,’ A school bus driver honored with the MVP Express Personnel Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Many Oklahomans go above and beyond the call of duty. With that spirit, heart, integrity, and work ethic in mind, KFOR teamed up with Express Employment Professionals to present an incredible award to these deserving folks.

YOU get to decide who takes home the honor since co-workers nominate these outstanding individuals.

This month the deserving individual is a school bus driver.

It is not an easy job when you are dealing with distracted drivers, angry drivers, road construction and traffic. You must also take care of the precious cargo, the students.

Ken Patterson is once such driver for the Western Heights School District.

He has an exemplary safety record as a school bus driver for 20-years.

During the school year, he shuttles students with special needs to school and he does so with tender loving care.

Ken didn't know the KFOR cameras would be waiting for him when he got to work. It was all a big surprise.

When he pulled up to school he heard chants of 'MVP MVP MVP MVP MVP.'

"Ken is a wonderful person. He is a bus driver for special needs kids. Starting at 6 in the morning, taking them back home at four o'clock and we try and find these people who have good work ethics and we want to honor them every month," said Bob Funk, Express Employment of Oklahoma.

Ken's supervisor, Eddie Wood, nominated him.

"Ken is wonderful! He comes in every morning with a smile on his face," said Eddie Wood.

"I love being with the kids. I feel like they are my kids, on my bus. And I love the employees I work with and the school district," said Ken Patterson.

Ken is adored by his co-workers, teachers, students, and parents.

His devotion to his passengers and his willingness to go the extra mile are always appreciated.

One of those co-workers, Kyla Cochran said "He loves the kids. I've seen him carry them on his back, run and chase the, you know, play with them! He's just a great all-around guy."

Ken's a class act behind the wheel and everywhere he goes.

If you want to recognize an outstanding employee or co-workers for the MVP award, go to KFOR.com/Express to submit your nomination.

This award and segment is sponsored by Express Personel Employment.