Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to drivers during rush hour traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man landed himself behind bars after allegedly yelling at cars and exposing himself to people in traffic.

Police say it happened on Tuesday during evening rush hour at the intersection of N.W. 23rd and Sante Fe.

According to police, 39-year-old Phillip Jerome McDaniel was wandering in and out of traffic, and yelling at cars. However, things escalated even further.

“As an officer arrived, the officer parked and got out of his vehicle to approach the suspect,” Said MSgt Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “At that point, for whatever reason, the man decided to pull his pants down, exposing himself not only to the officer but to all of the cars and traffic.”

According to the police report, McDaniel was “sweating profusely” and refused commands from officers to pull his pants up. He also continued to yell and was “speaking nonsense,” according to the report.

“He continued to try to wander in and out of traffic, exposing himself to all of the drivers out there,” Knight said.

Eventually, McDaniel was booked into jail for indecent exposure. Officers also learned McDaniel had an outstanding warrant for public drunkenness.