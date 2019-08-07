Man in critical condition after being shot in face, stomach and arms in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man is in critical condition after he was found shot several times in a parking lot in Tulsa.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a crew with the Tulsa Fire Department was returning from a call when they heard a horn blaring from a parking lot. The crew stopped to help and saw a driver slowly driving around the parking lot near Pine and MLK Jr. Blvd.

FOX 23 reports officials say the man had been shot once in the face, once in the stomach and twice in the arms. He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but in critical condition.

Police say they were unable to get any information from the man due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities believe the man was not shot in the parking lot and may have driven there to get away.

The incident remains under investigation.