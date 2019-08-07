× Medical examiner releases report on man killed in southwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY –Officials have identified a man who was killed in a house fire in June.

On June 1, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of S.W. 43rd St.

When emergency crews arrived, they quickly began putting out the flames until firefighters could make their way inside the home.

Once inside, authorities discovered the body of a man and two dogs inside the structure.

Officials say the victim was identified as 44-year-old Kaleb Conrad Frizzell.

According to a summary report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, Frizzell died from the inhalation “of products of combustion and thermal injuries.”

The report states that Frizzell suffered burn injuries to the back side of his body, and soot was found in his trachea and small airways.

The report also claims that Frizzell suffered from “acute methamphetamine toxicity and atherosclerotic heart disease” at the time of his death.

Officials say his death has been ruled an accident.