'Miracle' baby survives being taken off life support, will celebrate 1st birthday

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – After surviving a heart attack brought on by a heart condition she was born with, doctors said Phoenix Da’Vine was not long for this world – but she proved them wrong.

Da’Vine is now 11 months old, approaching her 1st birthday after having her first heart attack when she was just 5 months old, KBAK reported.

Doctors told Da’Vine’s mother, Monique, the baby’s brain had been deprived of oxygen, potentially lowering her quality of life and forcing her onto life support.

When it came time to take her off the machines, doctors said Da’Vine would have about six hours to live.

According to KBAK, Da’Vine defied the odds, surviving minutes, hours and now months after being expected to die. She’s preparing to celebrate her 1st birthday now.

Da’Vine requires round the clock medical care and will need two surgeries to continue to work toward recovery. Her family set up a GoFundMe to help offset the medical costs.