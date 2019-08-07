National Kidney Foundation offers free kidney health checkup to Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Kidney Foundation(NKF) is offering free kidney checkups to Oklahomans on August 26 and 27 at metro YMCA locations.

The program will be held August 26 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. at Midwest City YMCA and August 27 from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Rockwell Plaza
YMCA.

The National Kidney Foundation says poor kidney health can increase your risk of heart attacks, stroke, and kidney failure.

A new CDC study says there are now 1 in 7 (37 million) people living with chronic kidney disease and 90% of them are unaware that they have it.

“This silent killer doesn’t have noticeable symptoms until Stage 4 and kills more Americans than breast and prostate cancer combined.”

The NKF says Oklahomans have a much higher risk for kidney disease than the national average.

“If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, or are over the age of 60, you are at risk and should have your kidneys checked.”

During the health checkup, participants will answer a brief health-risk survey and have their height, weight and blood pressure measured.

At-risk individuals will have their kidney health checked through a simple, onsite, ACR urine test.

The ACR test can identify protein in the urine, which is often the first sign of kidney disease.

Free educational materials will be provided and a medical professional will review results and answer questions.

To register for KEEP Healthy, contact the National Kidney Foundation at 913.262.1551 ext. 473 or www.kidney.org/KEEPregisterOKC.

