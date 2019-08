NEWKIRK, Okla. – The Newkirk Police Department says they are investigating after they received a report of two separate attempted kidnappings Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the two possible suspects are a bald male and a female with blonde hair.

They were last seen in a white, mid-2000s Chevy/GMC four-door truck with dark tinted window.

No children were taken, but police ask if you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Newkirk Police Department at 580-362-2414.