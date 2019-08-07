× Officials investigating bomb threat at Sallisaw tag agency

SALLISAW, Okla. – A bomb threat led to evacuations in an eastern Oklahoma town.

Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the Cherokee National Tag Office in Sallisaw on Wednesday morning.

Authorities quickly ushered people out of the building while they investigated the threat.

Capt. Jeff Murray, with the Sallisaw Police Department, told KFSM that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad brought an explosive detection canine to the scene. The dog didn’t alert to any explosives within the building.

Few details have been released, but deputies swept the building and gave the all-clear.