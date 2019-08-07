× Officials looking for man who escaped from northeast Oklahoma prison

VINITA, Okla. – Officials are looking for a man who escaped from a prison in northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Authorities say Ricky Bauders, 52, was last seen running west away from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison in Vinita, at around 6 p.m.

Bauders was serving a four-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.

He is described as 5’9″ and weighs approximately 189 pounds.

Facility security staff and agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations were searching for Bauders. It was believed Tuesday night he was still in the area.

Officials say the public should not approach him or try to apprehend him.

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.