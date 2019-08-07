Oklahoma police department acquires armored military vehicle

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department recently acquired a military vehicle.

Officials with the Ada Police Department recently acquired an M-ATV, a land mine-resistant vehicle that is used by the U.S. military.

“Hopefully, we never have to use this machine for anything other than training,” Capt. Jason Potter, with the Ada Police Department, told KXII. “It’s always been one of my philosophies is, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”

Authorities say the vehicle could be used in situations where a suspect is armed, such as high-risk search warrants and hostage situations. Officials say it could also be used during natural disasters.

“We could load fire, EMS in the back of this and go in and start rescuing people while other officers are there taking care of business and the actual problem,” Potter said.

Potter said the vehicle costs about $80,000, but the department only paid $2,500 through the Law Enforcement Support Program. The program offers military surplus equipment at a discounted price. He says the cost was paid for with donations from area businesses and residents, so there was no expense to taxpayers.