Reconstruction at busy Edmond intersection extended

EDMOND, Okla. – Reconstruction at a busy intersection in Edmond has been extended, city officials say.

Back in June, contractors started replacing concrete panels that had deteriorated over time at the 15th and Santa Fe intersection.

During the work, traffic has been narrowed to one lane in all directions and driveways have been closed periodically. Traffic signals were reprogrammed to allow one direction to proceed at a time “in order to allow for safe left turns,” city officials say.

The project was scheduled to be completed by August 12, but on Wednesday, city officials announced a new completion date of August 29.

City officials say the contractor is working extended hours in the evenings and weekends.

There will be an increased police presence in the area when schools begin the fall semester on August 16.