Report: Tre Norwood Injury Puts Season In Doubt

Oklahoma's already thin secondary took a blow just a week into fall camp. ESPN reports that OU defensive back Tre Norwood has suffered a knee injury on Monday at practice putting his season up in the air.

Mark Schlabach reports that it's unclear if he will be able to return this season. There's no word on what the official injury is.

If Norwood can't go, the Sooners lose a steady presence in the secondary. He's started 19 straight games the last two seasons combined. Last year he had 52 tackles, two of which were for loss, and a game sealing interception in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas. Norwood also boasted one of the best defending percentages in the Big 12 on third down last year.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley has yet to address the injury, however the third year OU coach is scheduled to meet the media Friday.

Norwood had been working this spring at the Nickelback position. Something that will now fall in the hands of second year player Brendan Radley-Hiles. The Sooners were 120th defending the pass last season.