Six-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain thanks to Tulsa firefighters

TULSA, Okla. – A six-week-old kitten is safe and sound thanks to the help of Tulsa firefighters.

On Saturday, Athena Mattingly said she heard meowing near East 56th Street and South 89th East Avenue but didn’t know where it was coming from.

Mattingly was walking in the same area Monday night when she heard the meowing again and decided to call the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly responded and found the six-week-old kitten in a storm drain.

“I think she was pretty shook up, pretty scared, but as soon as they got her in a safe environment she calmed down,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Not only was the feline rescued, but she’s now famous!

Film crews with A&E’s ‘Live Rescue’ caught the rescue on camera.

“She’s famous, she’s been on A&E’s Live Rescue,” Little said.

It’s not known how long the kitten was in the storm drain, but officials believe she was in there for days.

FOX 23 reports the kitten has an adoptive family and was cleared to go with them.