Three arrested after allegedly leading police on chase, throwing out guns, meth from vehicle

TULSA, Okla. – Three people were arrested after they allegedly led police on a chase, throwing out guns and meth along the way.

At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle but the driver did not stop.

Police chased the vehicle until it came to an end in west Tulsa when officers used stop sticks.

According to FOX 23, during the chase, police say the three people inside the vehicle threw out two guns and a bag of meth.

All three, Nicole Ibarra, Matthew Williams and Stephen Hinson, were taken into custody.

They were booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints including eluding, joyriding and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.