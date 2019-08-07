Tulsa County deputies searching for men accused of shooting at vehicle with four children inside

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly shot at a vehicle with four children inside.

Just before 5 p.m. on July 29, a deputy was flagged down by a woman who said two men had just shot out the back windows of her SUV.

Inside her SUV – a 14-year-old, 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 8-month-old.

The woman told police she had just given her friend a ride to a business near 74th and Peoria and as they left, two men in a white Nissan followed them.

The Nissan pulled up next to her SUV at a stoplight near 66th and North Peoria when one of the men opened fire.

Police say no one was hit by gunfire.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.