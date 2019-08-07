Tulsa County deputies searching for men accused of shooting at vehicle with four children inside

Posted 12:22 pm, August 7, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly shot at a vehicle with four children inside.

Just before 5 p.m. on July 29, a deputy was flagged down by a woman who said two men had just shot out the back windows of her SUV.

Inside her SUV – a 14-year-old, 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 8-month-old.

The woman told police she had just given her friend a ride to a business near 74th and Peoria and as they left, two men in a white Nissan followed them.

The Nissan pulled up next to her SUV at a stoplight near 66th and North Peoria when one of the men opened fire.

Police say no one was hit by gunfire.

Photo Gallery

Inline

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.