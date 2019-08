× USGS: 3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, Okla. – A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kingfisher County Wednesday evening, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officials with the USGS recorded a 3.5 magnitude earthquake about 8 miles west of Kingfisher.

News 4 has not heard of any reports of damage.

More than two dozen quakes were tracked by the Oklahoma Geological Survey west of Kingfisher July 24 and 25.