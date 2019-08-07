Yukon police beefing up patrol near school zones ahead of new school year 

YUKON, Okla. – Students across the state aren’t the only ones gearing up for the start of the new school year. Law enforcement officers around the state are beefing up patrol in school zones as buses and students will be hitting the roads soon.

The City of Yukon announced the police department’s school zone enforcement initiative on Wednesday, which will occur during the first seven days of school.

City officials say police hope to make drivers aware of the active school zone times and the safety of all children.

Crosswalks will be utilized by students and school zone boundaries are marked with flashing yellow lights.

School zone lights will be active beginning August 12 for the area of 600 Garth Brooks Blvd., which is when St. John Nepomuk School begins.