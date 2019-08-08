× 10 years later: Oklahoma City homicide suspect never found, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – 10 years after an arrest warrant was issued for a man for first-degree murder, police say the suspect is still on the run.

On August 8, 2009, just after 2 p.m., Oklahoma City police were called to the area near SW 89th and Western in reference to a possible dead body inside of a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found 69-year-old Dwight Patrick dead inside.

Police say he appeared to have blunt force trauma injuries to his body.

Two days later, an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Noel Fuentes, now 43.

Oklahoma City police say despite the warrant, Fuentes was never found.

Police are hoping that releasing information on the case again will help with finding Fuentes’ whereabouts.