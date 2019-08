OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of new Oklahoma City police officers will be hitting the streets for the first time this week.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Police Department announced that 58 new officers were joining the force after graduating from the police academy.

The recruits range in age from 21-years-old to 46-years-old, and eight of the new recruits are women.

Officials say 14 have military experience and five have prior law enforcement experience.