Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Tecumseh 

Posted 9:46 am, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, August 8, 2019

TECUMSEH, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Tecumseh following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, police say.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Tecumseh police announced that the northbound and southbound lanes of US Highway 177, between Highland and Broadway Extension, are closed due to a fatal accident.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a pedestrian was hit and killed in the incident. Authorities say the vehicle involved left the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.