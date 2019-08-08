× Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Tecumseh following a fatal auto-pedestrian accident, police say.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Tecumseh police announced that the northbound and southbound lanes of US Highway 177, between Highland and Broadway Extension, are closed due to a fatal accident.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a pedestrian was hit and killed in the incident. Authorities say the vehicle involved left the scene.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation.

OHP Traffic Homicide Unit and Troop A assisting Tecumseh Police with an auto pedestrian fatality collision where a vehicle has left the scene. State Highway 177 south of State Highway 9 is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/lTKBSIXCvf — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) August 8, 2019

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.