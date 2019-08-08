Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Cherokee Nation employees will get pay raise this year

Posted 1:38 pm, August 8, 2019, by

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Nearly 1,800 Cherokee Nation employees will get a pay raise this year.

Principal Chief-elect Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the raises Wednesday during a town hall meeting with over 100 employees at a health clinic in Tahlequah.

The tribe’s minimum hourly wage will increase from $9.50 to $11 when Hoskin signs the executive order in October. He takes office Aug. 14.

There are 415 government employees whose hourly wage is less than $11. The pay raise applies to 1,382 government employees earning between $11 and less than $15 hourly.

Tulsa World reports Hoskin called the increase “fiscally responsible” to sustain the Cherokee people.

Pay increases apply only to full-time Cherokee Nation government, clinic and hospital employees. It won’t affect the tribe’s business entities.

Cherokee Nation employs about 3,850 people in total.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.