× Deep Deuce Director’s Cut bringing classic movie back to the big screen

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of a classic movie have the chance to see one of their favorite flicks on a big screen.

Organizers of this year’s Deep Deuce Director’s Cut say the event will celebrate true love and miracles with a showing of the 1987 film, The Princess Bride.

Fans of the adventure are invited to come dressed as their favorite character for the outdoor movie screening on Friday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.

The screening will take place on the grass lot located at 320 N.E. 2nd St. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the movie, which will begin at 8:30 p.m.

During the event, visitors can take part in a photo booth, enjoy movie snacks, drinks and free limited-edition Princess Bride takeaways.

Whiskey Biscuit will have a pop-up bar on-site to sell beer and wine during the event.

The event is free and open to all ages, and is dog-friendly.