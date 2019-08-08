× Dogs taking over Remington Park for fun charity event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Remington Park is going to the dogs, at least for one fun charity event.

The Remington Bark charity dog event, which is one of the track’s most popular events, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the first time, the dog-friendly event will take place on its own day, independent of horse racing.

“Opening weekend and Remington Bark are both excellent events for the community and we’re excited to see what this year brings,” said Dale Day, Remington Park track announcer. “Remington Bark attracts hundreds of dogs and families every year. By moving it to its own day, we can bring in more activities, giving us more opportunities to raise awareness for the organizations that do such great things in our state.”

Dogs and their owners will have the run of the track and plaza during the event.

Owners can also enter their pets to race down the homestretch of the track for $25. Registration is required by Aug. 12.

Even if your dog doesn’t want to race, they can participate in a dog costume contest and other activities. Various vendors will raise money for local pet charities. Money from the pet races and raffle will benefit Ground Zero Emergency Training Center, which trains dogs to search for survivors of disasters.