Empire Slice House to unveil “new Ellie”

OKLAHOMA CITY – A mascot at a popular restaurant in Oklahoma City will be making her debut this weekend after being stolen earlier this year.

“Ellie,” a beloved pink elephant at Empire Slice House in the Plaza District was stolen on January 7.

She had been at the restaurant’s old location and was the subject of a tattoo and posed for pictures, including news stories.

“She’s kind of an important part of the crew that we have here and we consider her one with our Empire family here,” said Steven Schuster, the area director for 84 Hospitality Group.

Surveillance video shows the elephant being lifted to the top of a vehicle around midnight, not long before Ellie’s 2 a.m. curfew when staff members usually bring her in for the night.

On Tuesday, Empire Slice House announced they will be unveiling a “new Ellie.”

The Oklahoma City Zoo will assist their team with the reveal on Sunday during Empire for Elephants, which is also World Elephant Day.

On that day, Empire Slice House will be donating a portion of their sales to the International Elephant Foundation.