Family of children, grandmother killed in 2017 crash ready for closure

WELLSTON, Okla. – The family of two young children and a woman who were killed on the Turner Turnpike after they were hit by a teen who may have been texting is ready for closure.

“It’s not worth someone’s life and the pain and suffering that we’ve had to go through because you want to be on your phone for two seconds,” Brian Newville told News 4 back in 2017.

That was when we first spoke to Newville about who he lost in those few quick seconds; his 5-year-old son Jace, 9-year-old daughter Brookylnn and their 54-year-old grandmother, Linda Irie.

“It’s just been rough. Every time we turn around, we’re getting, like we’ve been hit by Lincoln County and them not allowing closure,” Newville told News 4 Thursday.

Newville said their family is frustrated because Noah DeDear, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is not scheduled for trial until February 2020.

Back in 2018, a judge ruled that DeDear would be tried as an adult.

“His attorney, in every step of the way, decided to take his time and the judge allowed it. So, his juvenile appeal, he didn’t file in time for them to say, yes, we want to try him as a juvenile instead of an adult. They allowed him to file an out of time appeal,” Newville said.

Now, Newville said DeDear has a new attorney, which can sometimes slow down the process.

According to court records, DeDear is facing three counts of second-degree manslaughter, which means he could spend anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if he’s found guilty.

His trial is currently scheduled for February 3 at 9 a.m.