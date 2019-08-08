FEMA specialists to visit home improvement stores across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Mitigation specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be at home improvement stores across the state over the next several days.
Beginning August 8, the specialists will provide tips and techniques to help Oklahomans rebuild and repair homes in hopes of lessening or preventing future damage.
FEMA advisors will be at the following locations from Thursday to Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Canadian County
Lowe’s
1605 South Garth Brooks Blvd.
Yukon, OK 73099
Kay County
Lowe’s
3500 North 14th St.
Ponca City, OK 74601
Muskogee County
Lowe’s
2901 Old Shawnee
Muskogee, OK 74403
Rogers County
Lowe’s
1746 Lynn Riggs Blvd.
Claremore, OK 74018
Tulsa County
Home Depot
4041 S. Sheridan Rd.
Tulsa, OK 74145
Tulsa County
Home Depot
901 S. Elgin Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74120
Oklahomans affected by severe storms and flooding from May 7 to June 9 have until August 14 to register for disaster assistance from FEMA.