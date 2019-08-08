Live Interactive KFOR Radar

FEMA specialists to visit home improvement stores across Oklahoma

Posted 10:47 am, August 8, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA – Mitigation specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be at home improvement stores across the state over the next several days.

Beginning August 8, the specialists will provide tips and techniques to help Oklahomans rebuild and repair homes in hopes of lessening or preventing future damage.

FEMA advisors will be at the following locations from Thursday to Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Canadian County

Lowe’s
1605 South Garth Brooks Blvd.
Yukon, OK 73099

Kay County

Lowe’s
3500 North 14th St.
Ponca City, OK 74601

Muskogee County

Lowe’s
2901 Old Shawnee
Muskogee, OK 74403

Rogers County

Lowe’s
1746 Lynn Riggs Blvd.
Claremore, OK 74018

Tulsa County

Home Depot
4041 S. Sheridan Rd.
Tulsa, OK 74145

Tulsa County

Home Depot
901 S. Elgin Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74120

Oklahomans affected by severe storms and flooding from May 7 to June 9 have until August 14 to register for disaster assistance from FEMA.

