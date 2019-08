Kindness is contagious: Video of Tinker Airman helping woman in need goes viral

OKLAHOMA CITY – A random act of kindness by a Tinker Airman has everyone in the metro area talking: the viral video shows the airman pulled over near I-240 and Santa Fe helping an elderly woman with her groceries.

The viral video is already getting millions of views and has more than 40 thousand shares.

Jibril Jennings doesn’t believe he did anything heroic, he said he just stopped to help a neighbor in need.

“I went from the post office to Walmart, then from Walmart to my bank,” said Janice Hall.

With her walker full of grocery bags, Janice Hall still had more than two miles to go in the blistering heat when Tinker Airman Jibril Jennings happened to drive by.

“There was a human being in the middle of the road that obviously needed help, and everyone was just driving past,” said Jennings.

After pulling over and loading his car up with Hall’s groceries, the two took off, making their way toward Janice’s home and sparking an unlikely friendship- that would soon go viral.

“I could tell it meant so much to her someone was helping out.”

What they didn’t know was that somebody else saw Jennings’s act of kindness. They recorded the entire thing, posting it online, where it was soon shared and seen by millions.

Many calling the airman a hero.

“I told him he deserved a hug. I just gave him a great big old hug and thanked him. Then he went on his way,” said Hall.

But, true to how most heroes often react, Jibril said it was all in a day’s work, and that he was simply doing his job. “I don’t think this is a hero’s moment. I think this is something anybody should be able to do. If this qualifies for a hero, anybody could be a hero.”

Jibril and Janice plan to remain lifelong friends. He has even organized a group of airmen to come and help with repairs to her home.