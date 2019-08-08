Kristin Chenoweth teams up with Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande on new album

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma superstar is teaming up with several other performers for her new album.

Kristin Chenoweth’s new album, which is titled ‘For the Girls,’ features some other big names.

According to Billboard, Kristin Chenoweth teamed up with Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton, Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire to pay homage to classic songs.

“I really wanted to pay homage to all the women singers who have influenced me over the years,” Chenoweth said in a statement. “I wanted to make something that men could also enjoy, but this is by the girls and for the girls. These songs have all stood the test of time, and most of them are songs that I grew up listening to. It was a little intimidating, because people like Judy, Barbara and Dolly are the people who made me want to be a singer in the first place. I wanted to pay homage to these women and do them proud, but I also wanted to put my own stamp on it. And I think I was able to do that.”

The album features songs like ‘The Way We Were,’ ‘When I Fall In Love,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow,’ and ‘Desperado.’

Chenoweth’s album ‘For the Girls’ is set to be released on Sept. 27.