Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with piece of wood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked and robbed a transient in Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 6, officers were called to the 1800 block of W. Sheridan in Oklahoma City after witnesses reported that a man was being chased. The witness told dispatchers that the victim had been assaulted and was bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Russell Johnson carrying a three-foot-long piece of wood, which had screws and blood on it.

According to the police report, the victim “was bleeding from the left side of his head and left arm.”

The victim told police that he was asleep under a bridge when Johnson started attacking him with a piece of wood. After the attack, the victim says Johnson stole his wallet.

The affidavit states that Johnson told officers, “I only did it because he was ‘raping my girls.'”

Johnson was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon.