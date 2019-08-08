× New exhibits announced for 2019 Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the Oklahoma State Fair is still more than a month away, organizers are already getting ready for several new attractions coming to this year’s event.

The Oklahoma State Fair runs from Sept. 12 through Sept. 22 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

The full list of new exhibits and shows for the 2019 state fair is as follows:

Renaissance Village – Visitors can take a step back into the Middle Ages and enjoy performances by talented dancers, singers, archers and jokesters. Visitors can also buy souvenirs from medieval artisans and taste delicious food from the period. The Renaissance Village is located in the Centennial Plaza.

– Visitors can take a step back into the Middle Ages and enjoy performances by talented dancers, singers, archers and jokesters. Visitors can also buy souvenirs from medieval artisans and taste delicious food from the period. The Renaissance Village is located in the Centennial Plaza. Xtreme Chinese Acrobats- High-flying performers will attempt daring stunts at the new Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center.

High-flying performers will attempt daring stunts at the new Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center. Oklahoma State Fair Film Festival – Short films that were ranked in the top three in various categories will be shown in the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center on Sept. 14. The winning videos will be shown for the remainder of the fair.

– Short films that were ranked in the top three in various categories will be shown in the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center on Sept. 14. The winning videos will be shown for the remainder of the fair. LIVE Mural Challenge – The 20 accepted entrants will create murals and a judging panel will award cash prizes to the top pieces on Sept. 14. All 20 murals will remain on display throughout the duration of the fair.

– The 20 accepted entrants will create murals and a judging panel will award cash prizes to the top pieces on Sept. 14. All 20 murals will remain on display throughout the duration of the fair. Kids Celebration – The interactive show is meant to engage and entertain the whole family. Every child and teenager in the audience will have the opportunity to be the star of a game show. Each show is different, so patrons can come back multiple times. It will be held at the Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center.

– The interactive show is meant to engage and entertain the whole family. Every child and teenager in the audience will have the opportunity to be the star of a game show. Each show is different, so patrons can come back multiple times. It will be held at the Entertainment Stage in the Bennett Event Center. A Grizzly Experience – Yogi and his two friends will stop at the fair to show you that a grizzly bear is more than a cute face. Witness the interaction between animal and man and learn what to do if you ever meet one in the wild.

– Yogi and his two friends will stop at the fair to show you that a grizzly bear is more than a cute face. Witness the interaction between animal and man and learn what to do if you ever meet one in the wild. Charro Gabriel Hernandez – Hernandez began riding horses before he could walk and is one of the youngest performing charros at just 14-years-old. Catch him every night at the 7:30 p.m. Wild West Showcase in the Oklahoma Frontier Experience.

– Hernandez began riding horses before he could walk and is one of the youngest performing charros at just 14-years-old. Catch him every night at the 7:30 p.m. Wild West Showcase in the Oklahoma Frontier Experience. Flyin’ Fiddler Wayne Cantwell – Cantwell makes his first appearance at the Oklahoma Frontier Experience. Using an old-time clawhammer banjo and fiddle, he’ll perform traditional music of the open prairie.

– Cantwell makes his first appearance at the Oklahoma Frontier Experience. Using an old-time clawhammer banjo and fiddle, he’ll perform traditional music of the open prairie. Early American Potter – From digging up the clay to the finished product, learn what it took to make pottery back in the 1800’s. Showcasing her amazing craftsmanship, Reggie will show you the various methods it takes to make products that were used in the frontier’s everyday life.

– From digging up the clay to the finished product, learn what it took to make pottery back in the 1800’s. Showcasing her amazing craftsmanship, Reggie will show you the various methods it takes to make products that were used in the frontier’s everyday life. Team Penning – Team Penning is an equine competition where mounted horsemen and women separate and herd a select group of cattle safely and efficiently into a pen. The competition will be held in the Performance Arena.

– Team Penning is an equine competition where mounted horsemen and women separate and herd a select group of cattle safely and efficiently into a pen. The competition will be held in the Performance Arena. Pleasure Draft – Draft horses and other Draft type breeds compete in classes like barrel races, trail or obstacle courses.

Oklahoma Cornhole Classic – The second annual Oklahoma State Fair Cornhole Classic will have athletes competing for prizes and bragging right. It takes place Sept. 22 at The Patio.

– The second annual Oklahoma State Fair Cornhole Classic will have athletes competing for prizes and bragging right. It takes place Sept. 22 at The Patio. SINGO/ Trivia Night – SINGO combines ‘name that tune’ with bingo to make a fun night with friends. Music ranges from 60’s to today. Alternating with SINGO rounds will be Trivia Live. Test your knowledge to see how much you really know about life. Prizes will be awarded in the Modern Living Building on Sept. 12.

Tickets to the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair, including Disney On Ice, PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs, outside gate admission tickets and carnival ride armbands are on sale. For more information, visit the fair’s website.