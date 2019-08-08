North Carolina woman charged after allegedly failing to pay employment taxes for Norman company

NORMAN, Okla. – A North Carolina woman has been charged after allegedly failing to collect and pay employment taxes for employees at a Norman-based company.

According to the indictment, Christina Rochelle Anglin was the controller and chief financial officer for a group of companies.

In that role, Anglin was responsible for collecting and paying taxes to the IRS that were withheld on behalf of the employees of Atmospheric Technology Services Company, which was headquartered in Norman.

The indictment alleges that Anglin failed to collect and pay over $1.7 million for the employees. At the same time, Anglin allegedly approved hundreds of thousands of dollars of non-tax expenditures, including salary and bonuses for herself and others.

Anglin has been charged with six counts of failure to collect and pay employment taxes. If found guilty, she faces up to five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release on each count.