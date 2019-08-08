× Standoff comes to an end in southeast Oklahoma City

UPDATE: Police tell News 4 officials sent a robot into the home and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

OKLAHOMA CITY – There was a large police presence in southeast Oklahoma City on Thursday morning as officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect.

Officials say they were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect barricaded himself inside a mobile home near S.E. 89th and Shields.

At this point, three people have been detained for questioning. However, it is not clear what their connection is to the scene.

The original suspect is still not in custody.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.