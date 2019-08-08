× Okay To Play spreads rays of light to local foster children

OKLAHOMA CITY – In Oklahoma, nearly 8,000 children find themselves in Department of Human Services custody due to severe neglect, abuse, or a parent’s inability to care for them.

Okay to Play, a family organization based in Maryland, exists purely to encourage orphaned children and children within foster care to play!

Recently, Okay to Play donated over 20 toys, car seats, and hygiene items to bring joy to children in the Sunbeam’s Foster Care program.

“Children who enter foster care often do so with nothing – not even hygiene items or school supplies,” said Midge Woodard, director of Foster Care at Sunbeam Family Services.

“Generous donations from the community and groups like Okay to Play provide children and families in foster care the resources they so desperately need.”

Sunbeam strives to provide safe and stable homes for children in extenuating circumstances and in need of a place to call home.

The program provides ongoing support, case management, and access to services to provide lifelong success.

Sunbeam thrives off of donations like the one provided by Okay to Play and is currently looking for more families interested in fostering.

For more information about Sunbeam and how they need help contact Simyra Cooper scooper@sunbeamfamilyservices.org.