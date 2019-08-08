× Oklahoma City-based company donates truck to rural fire department

ROOSEVELT, Okla. – An Oklahoma City-based company recently donated a truck to a rural fire department in southwest Oklahoma.

Dolese Bros. Co. donated the truck to the Roosevelt Fire Department in Roosevelt, Oklahoma.

Officials with Dolese say the 2009 Sterling LT9 truck will aid “in the fight against the wildfires in western parts of Oklahoma, as well as general fire response and intervention efforts in the rural community.”

The truck is outfitted with a skid unit tank, received from the Oklahoma Forestry Services, and is complete with a pumping system.

“Dolese strives to improve our communities through our products, actions and support,” Dolese Director of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank said. “When we have a truck available, we do our best to fulfill the need in communities such as Roosevelt so the local first responders are better equipped to keep their homes, businesses and residents safe.”

“We have always been supportive of Dolese’s quarry operations here in our community,” Roosevelt Mayor Nolan McCall said. “When we learned about Dolese’s truck donations to rural fire departments, we jumped at the opportunity to add a tanker to our fleet to help keep our residents safe within the more than 340 square miles we cover. The truck we received is heavy-duty enough to drive the dirt roads and combat wildfires, and it has the capacity to carry 3,000 gallons of water. That’s three times the amount of water we have typically been able to carry to combat wildfires.”