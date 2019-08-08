Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma City police investigating stabbing involving siblings

Posted 4:12 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:17PM, August 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a stabbing the left one person injured on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing at a home near N.E. 44th and Prospect.

Initial reports indicate that a girl might have stabbed her brother in the leg.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene as the victim was loaded into the ambulance, and a teenager was taken into custody for questioning.

So far, no other details are being released.

 

