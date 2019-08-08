Oklahoma City Zoo introduces new cownose pups

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has introduced three cownose pups that were born earlier this year.

According to the zoo, on April 9, male Brodie was born, while female Lux was born on May 22, and male Baylor on June 26.

Zoo officials say the pups are “growing and hitting their milestones.”

Currently, Brodie weighs the most at 6.6 pounds. Lux weighs nearly three pounds, and Baylor weighs almost three pounds.

The pups will stay behind the scenes until they reach approximately nine pounds in weight.

The zoo says with these births included, they have welcomed a total of 22 cownose pups – all born in the past four years.