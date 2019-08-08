Oklahoma fire department raises money to buy service dog for firefighter’s son

TULSA, Okla. – Firefighters are often the first one on the scene of a medical emergency, but a local fire department is working to make sure they’re never needed at a Tulsa home.

Brian Page was born with Arthrogryposis, which means he has congenital joint contracture in two or more areas of his body.

Since his birth, his parents have had to keep a close eye on the now 6-year-old.

“Twice, Brian stopped breathing. Once, I got him back at home and once we got him back at the hospital, so that’s been one of our biggest fears,” said Robert Page, Brian’s father.

Robert Page, who is a firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department, learned that his son might benefit from having a service dog. However, service dogs can be expensive.

That’s where the Tulsa Fire Department came in.

According to KJRH, the department raised money in order to purchase an 8-week-old Golden Doodle named Thor.

“We could not take care of Brian if it wasn’t for our family, our friends, and the fire department,” Page said.