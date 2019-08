TULSA, Okla. – A man from Tulsa won $1 million in a Powerball drawing last month!

According to FOX 23, Efrain Gonzalez won $1 million in the July 27 Powerball drawing.

“I always play Powerball, it is one of my favorite games. This time I decided to pick my own numbers, but I never thought I would ever win this big,” Gonzalez said.

The Oklahoma Lottery says including Gonzalez, there have been 63 winners of $1 million or more.