Paseo Farmers Market accepts SNAP, Senior Farmers Market benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY – Instead of heading to a major grocery store, a fun farmer’s market is inviting residents to try out the difference of fresh produce grown right in their own backyard.

The Paseo Farmers Market is offering locally-grown produce and year-round favorites like tomatoes, okra, squash and peppers.

Organizers say that vendors also accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Senior Farmers Market benefits.

“By welcoming SNAP benefits, farmers markets are helping to ensure all Oklahomans have access to high-quality, locally-grown food,” Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) Project’s Outreach Coordinator Jade Owen said. “You can trust the food will last longer when it comes straight from the farm to your kitchen. This is a great way to support local farmers while enjoying a family-friendly shopping environment and activities many of the markets offer.”

The Paseo Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. , located at 612 N.W. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

The market is open through October.