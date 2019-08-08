Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

TECUMSEH, Okla. – The Tecumseh Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run accident Thursday morning.

It happened on Highway 177 just south of Highland.

Police say they received calls about a woman walking north on the side of the highway around 6:20 a.m.

“Before the officers could arrive out there, dispatch had already called us back and let us know that she had been hit,” Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney told News 4. “When officers arrived they found the female that was there deceased.”

The driver and car involved were not on scene when police arrived.

Police say the did find some debris, and they are hoping to use the debris to track down the person responsible.

“We are trying to piece some things together. Maybe come up with a body style, make, model of the car from evidence that was left at the scene,” Chief Kidney said. “Talking to dealerships to get information on those particular types of cars.”

Police say they have identified the victim, but they are waiting until the family is notified before releasing her name.

“She doesn’t appear to be from the Tecumseh area, however, we don’t know that for sure,” Chief Kidney said. “We do know through our investigations that we have learned maybe she had been further south of Tecumseh walking on 177 earlier in the night.”

Police shut down Highway 177 between Highland and Broadway extension for several hours while conducting their investigation.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Oklahoma Highway Patrol or Tecumseh Police Department.