Police still searching for suspect 10 years after murdering SW Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s been a decade since a southwest Oklahoma City man was brutally slain in his work van, and the killer has never been caught.

“It does become frustrating when you know you have the evidence, you know you have the information, but you just don’t know where to find this person,” said Cris Cunningham, OCPD Homicide Unit Inspector.

A decade after the stabbing of 59-year-old Dwight Patrick, investigators are still searching for his killer.

Dwight was allegedly murdered by Noel Fuentes, near SW 84th and McKinley. The crime happened just around the corner from Dwight’s home.

Moments before police got there, Fuentes was seen getting into a work van with Dwight, where the victim’s body was later found.

“Mr. Patrick suffered numerous stab wounds and blunt force trauma that resulted in his death,” Cunningham said.

Investigators said Fuentes, a longtime employee of Dwight’s plumbing company, had gotten upset about money he believed he was owed. He allegedly took off after the murder.

“He’s looking down, him and my mom, they're both looking down on me right now to give me the strength to let people know that there’s somebody out there that needs to be caught,” Westley Patrick, Dwight’s son, told News 4 on the night of his father’s death.

But, 10 years later, an arrest still hasn’t been made.

“The relationship that makes this even more difficult for the family is his relationship with Mr. Fuentes was described as a father/son relationship,” Cunningham said.

Investigators said Fuentes has no ties to the state, other than working for Dwight.

But, the family is still holding out hope that justice will be served.

“I’ll send somebody anywhere we need to go to look for Mr. Fuentes. I just need to know where to do that,” Cunningham said.

Investigators said Fuentes has ties to Baja, California and Sonora, Mexico. He is believed to have fled to one of those two areas.