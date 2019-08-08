× Police working to identify body found in field near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A murder mystery is unfolding in downtown Oklahoma City after a body was found covered in plastic.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the body was found in “an open field” near Sheridan and Western.

According to documents, the body was “lying under a white plastic cover” when it was found.

Investigators are still trying to identify the victim, but say the gruesome discovery was made days after they received reports of a fight in a nearby abandoned building.