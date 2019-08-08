× RAM: 545 people served at Weatherford clinic

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Officials with Remote Area Medical (RAM) say 545 people were helped at last month’s clinic in Weatherford with free dental, vision, and medical care.

On July 13 and 14, the clinic provided $328,193 worth of healthcare to underserved and uninsured Oklahomans and citizens from surrounding states.

U.S. census data shows nearly two out of every ten Oklahomans under the age of 65 lacks health insurance coverage.

“Unless something changes drastically, RAM will continue to fill the gaps for those who are underserved and underinsured and who, unfortunately, do not have access to a doctor, dentist, or optometrist, just because they can’t afford one,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman.

"I just think this is the greatest thing. I feel like they are really doing us a great service and I would stay here all day and wait," patient Becky Ray told News 4.

The clinics have been held throughout the country since 1985. Organizers estimate more than 785 thousand patients have received 135 million dollars of high-quality healthcare.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.