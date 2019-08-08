Shooting suspect, teen allegedly lure victim with promise of sex for money

EDMOND, Okla. – According to Edmond Police, an alleged prostitute and a gunman teamed up to rob and shoot a man inside his own apartment.

New court documents show the victim was set to meet up with a teenage girl for sex when police say 18-year-old Isaiah Williams kicked in the door and pulled the trigger.

“Somebody is yelling they have been shot,” a caller said on a 911 call.

Chaos unfolded inside an apartment complex north of UCO’s campus.

What started as a meet up for sex soon spilled into the parking lot after a man was shot.

Edmond Police say the victim invited a teenaged girl over to have “sex with him for money” even sending her a video “showing off a large sum of cash.”

A few hours later, the teen arrives at the University Village apartments but she’s not alone, allegedly hitching a ride with 18-year-old Isaiah Williams.

Moments after the girl went inside, police say Williams kicked in the door.

The victim’s friend also was in the apartment called 911.

“I had to jump out the window of his bedroom,” the victim’s friend told 911.

Court documents say Williams demanded the cash. The victim told Williams he “doesn’t have any” before he was shot.

The teens take off, as the victim stumbles out his door bleeding.

Neighbors were already outside.

“We were putting pressure on it,” one neighbor said. “He got shot in the arm.”

Others outside told police what they saw.

“He was wearing a hoodie and winter clothes and it was 102 degrees yesterday,” another witness said.

Just hours after the shooting, there was an unexpected visitor at the Spencer Police Department.

The same teenaged girl and her mother originally claimed the victim sexually assaulted her, but when Edmond investigators showed up, her story changed.

She identified Williams as her “best friend” and admits they were together when the victim sent her video of the cash.

Williams allegedly saying “they needed that money” and the plan was hatched.

Edmond Police tell News 4 the teenaged girl isn’t facing any charges at the moment, as it’s still part of the investigation.

Investigators add they she and Williams have been linked to another shooting in the metro.