Texas woman killed in Oklahoma Panhandle crash

BOISE CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a Texas woman died after a vehicle carrying seven people crashed on an Oklahoma highway.

It happened Wednesday, at approximately 6 a.m., on US 287 northbound, about 10 miles north of Boise City.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a van with seven people was traveling northbound on the highway when it departed the roadway to the right.

The report states the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin and go into a broad slide and reenter the roadway.

The vehicle departed the roadway to the right again, rolling approximately six and a half times, coming to a rest on its top.

Josefa Toj-Turquiz, 28, of Etter, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and the only passenger not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the collision was due to an unsafe speed, according to the report.