The home where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were killed has been demolished

BARRON, Wis. – The Barron, Wisconsin, home in which a 21-year-old man killed two people and abducted their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs, has been torn down, CNN affiliate WQOW reported.

It was the house where Jayme had spent most of her life until last October, when she was dragged out of the bloody crime scene, sparking a massive search. The home has been empty since, the affiliate reported.

Jake Patterson barged into the home on October 15, shot both of Jayme’s parents and then held the teen captive for 88 days.

In his confession to police, Patterson said he took a number of steps to carry out his plan.

He stole a pair of license plates and put them on his vehicle and disconnected his vehicle’s dome light so that he wouldn’t be seen when he opened the door, the criminal complaint says.

He wiped down the shotgun wearing gloves so there would be no fingertips and shaved his face and head so he wouldn’t leave behind any forensic evidence, the complaint says.

He had already driven to Jayme’s home twice before. The first time he was scared off by cars in the driveway. The next time, he left after spotting lights and people in the house, Patterson told investigators, according to the complaint.

On his third attempt, Patterson did not back down.

Jayme told investigators she woke up to her dog’s barks and saw a vehicle in the driveway.

As the young girl hid in the bathroom with her mother, Denise, James Closs went to the front door, where he was shot and killed. Patterson shot Jayme’s mother minutes later, the complaint says.

He pleaded guilty to killing the Closses and kidnapping Jayme and was sentenced in May to life in prison without parole.

He received one life sentence for each of the murders of James and Denise Closs and was given a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping, including 25 years in prison and 15 years on parole.

“Jake Patterson took a lot of things that I love away from me,” Jayme said shortly before the court’s decision in a statement read by her attorney. “It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad,” she said. ” I used to love to go out with my friends. I love to go to school. I love to dance. He took all of those things away from me, too. It’s too hard for me to go out in public.”

“(Patterson) should stay locked up forever,” she said in the statement.

Patterson said he would do “like, absolutely anything” to take back what he did and would “do absolutely anything to bring them back.”